3,408,900 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by H&H International Investment LLC

H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,408,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,259,000. Tesla accounts for about 6.3% of H&H International Investment LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC owned about 0.09% of Tesla at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $298.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 276.22, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.38 and a one year high of $498.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.41 and a 200 day moving average of $399.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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