349,531 Shares in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 349,531 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,620,000. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.08% of James Hardie Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3,431.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on James Hardie Industries from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 1.77.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc NYSE: JHX is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company's flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

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