355,300 Shares in Bruker Corporation $BRKR Acquired by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 355,300 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $16,738,000. Bruker comprises 1.3% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Bruker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,369 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,983 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bruker Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $44.16 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.54.

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Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

See Also

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