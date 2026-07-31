3,626 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Acquired by BankChampaign National Association

BankChampaign National Association bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,626 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $494.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $26,982,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total transaction of $6,611,055.23. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains the primary catalyst. Dell’s strong server and networking growth, driven by AI systems, and its raised full-year outlook have given investors confidence that demand is continuing rather than slowing. Dell has also cited an approximately $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity. Dell Jumps as AI Infrastructure Trade Rebounds

Dell’s strong server and networking growth, driven by AI systems, and its raised full-year outlook have given investors confidence that demand is continuing rather than slowing. Dell has also cited an approximately $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: New institutional AI business supports the growth narrative. A recently announced AI and high-performance-computing platform win with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station adds evidence of demand from enterprise and research customers. Dell Jumps as AI Infrastructure Trade Rebounds

A recently announced AI and high-performance-computing platform win with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station adds evidence of demand from enterprise and research customers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst revisions and technical signals are improving. Dell recently formed a hammer chart pattern, suggesting potential support after its pullback, while upward earnings-estimate revisions point to improving expectations. Here's Why Dell Technologies Could Be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher

Dell recently formed a hammer chart pattern, suggesting potential support after its pullback, while upward earnings-estimate revisions point to improving expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dell is expanding its AI positioning. Its participation in an open-source AI cybersecurity alliance broadens the company’s AI strategy beyond hardware and into security collaboration. Dell Technologies Joins Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance

Its participation in an open-source AI cybersecurity alliance broadens the company’s AI strategy beyond hardware and into security collaboration. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and price-target expectations remain elevated. The reported median analyst target is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550, leaving room for further gains but also raising the bar for execution after Dell’s substantial rally.

The reported median analyst target is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550, leaving room for further gains but also raising the bar for execution after Dell’s substantial rally. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a risk signal. Reported six-month trading activity showed no insider purchases and extensive sales, including transactions by senior executives and affiliated investment entities. This does not establish a change in fundamentals but could weigh on sentiment.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 9.6%

DELL opened at $405.10 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.83 and a 200-day moving average of $247.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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