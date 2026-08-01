364,136 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 364,136 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $40,146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised earnings estimate: Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS forecast for Abbott to $5.52 from $5.47, matching the broader consensus estimate. The revision reinforces expectations for continued earnings growth. Erste Group raises Abbott earnings estimate

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS forecast for Abbott to $5.52 from $5.47, matching the broader consensus estimate. The revision reinforces expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent results remain supportive: Abbott’s latest quarterly report exceeded analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, with revenue rising 13% year over year. Management also provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.45 to $5.60, supporting the positive earnings narrative.

Abbott’s latest quarterly report exceeded analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, with revenue rising 13% year over year. Management also provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.45 to $5.60, supporting the positive earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Strategic diversification and income appeal: A comparison with Johnson & Johnson highlighted Abbott’s broad exposure to medical devices and diagnostics, strengthened by the Exact Sciences acquisition. Separately, analysts continue to identify ABT as an attractive Dividend Aristocrat for investors seeking recurring cash income. Abbott versus Johnson and Johnson comparison

A comparison with Johnson & Johnson highlighted Abbott’s broad exposure to medical devices and diagnostics, strengthened by the Exact Sciences acquisition. Separately, analysts continue to identify ABT as an attractive Dividend Aristocrat for investors seeking recurring cash income. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare-sector momentum: Strong performances from AbbVie and Guardant Health indicate continued investor interest in healthcare and diagnostics, but these companies’ results do not directly change Abbott’s fundamentals.

Strong performances from AbbVie and Guardant Health indicate continued investor interest in healthcare and diagnostics, but these companies’ results do not directly change Abbott’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Valuation pressure: UBS lowered its expectations for Abbott’s stock price, potentially limiting upside and weighing on sentiment after the recent recovery. UBS lowers Abbott stock price expectations

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ABT opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here