37,492 Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Consensus Cloud Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 40.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 104.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,793 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 1.9%

CCSI opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.34 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 5,736.13%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In related news, Director Elaine Healy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,658 shares in the company, valued at $947,839.66. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCSI

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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