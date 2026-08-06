3,788 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $377.69 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $395.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 117,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,239,484.43. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $49,926,294. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,713,630. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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