3,812 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus set a $460.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $390.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The firm's fifty day moving average is $407.81 and its 200-day moving average is $356.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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