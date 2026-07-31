382,013 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 382,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 56,305,460 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $954,424,000 after purchasing an additional 744,729 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $226,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,491 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 72.4% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,034,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $238,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,391,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $210,041,000 after buying an additional 305,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,651 shares during the last quarter.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company's fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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