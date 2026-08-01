40,660 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,660 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Q2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,842 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Q2 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,174 shares of the technology company's stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $61.00 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.86 million. Q2 had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company's revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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