40,800 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by Navigation Group LLC

Navigation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $15,167,000. Tesla makes up about 3.5% of Navigation Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. President Capital raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TSLA opened at $394.35 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.82 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 361.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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