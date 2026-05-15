41,390 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $11,813,000. Micron Technology comprises about 2.6% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $495.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.4%

MU stock opened at $776.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67. The firm has a market cap of $875.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.91. The business's 50 day moving average is $472.61 and its 200-day moving average is $368.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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