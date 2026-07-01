42,122 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,122 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000. Arista Networks makes up approximately 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,870,618,000 after buying an additional 380,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,563,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of ANET opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.14 and a 12-month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,639,080 shares of company stock worth $430,322,162. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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