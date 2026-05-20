43,200 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $7,344,000. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $373,855,000 after purchasing an additional 298,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,554,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $336,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $246,092,000 after purchasing an additional 145,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $127,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $235,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,305.28. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.56, for a total transaction of $10,650,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,484.72. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,015 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,486. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $237.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,866.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

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