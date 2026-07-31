4,361 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Purchased by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,361 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,035 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $287.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $180.95 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.02. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.32 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here