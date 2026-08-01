459,624 Shares in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 459,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $340,131,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34,820.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,756,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $103,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $98,805,000 after buying an additional 1,846,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $58,948,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $49,616,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $267.39 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 15.47%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $597,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,978.68. This trade represents a 53.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock worth $1,120,958 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

See Also

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