4,628 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by Michael Brady & Co. LLC

Michael Brady & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,628 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $863,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Michael Brady & Co. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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