46,300 Shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock worth $826,750,000 after purchasing an additional 802,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 277,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,803,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,321,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company's stock worth $114,587,000 after buying an additional 426,623 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.Celsius's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celsius, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celsius wasn't on the list.

While Celsius currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here