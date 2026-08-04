4,697 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 142.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, President David Moreno bought 2,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $498,143.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 199,490 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,352.30. The trade was a 1.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.11.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $225.15 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.49 and a 1 year high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $238.25 and its 200-day moving average is $253.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 146.23% and a net margin of 15.94%.The business had revenue of $953.09 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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