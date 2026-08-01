493,477 Shares in Enbridge Inc $ENB Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 493,477 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $26,717,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Enbridge News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Enbridge second-quarter results and guidance

Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Enbridge analyst estimates

Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded ENB from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Raymond James downgrade

Raymond James downgraded from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Negative Sentiment: Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Mainline expansion postponement

Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Negative Sentiment: A U.S. appeals court found that an Enbridge pipeline trespassed on Wisconsin tribal land. Although the company received additional time to reroute the line, it faces potential relocation costs and recalculated damages. Wisconsin pipeline trespass ruling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Down 1.9%

ENB opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.83%.The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.11%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

See Also

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