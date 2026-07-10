49,446 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company's stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,586 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ryan Specialty's payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 13,817,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,080,417.50. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 117,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,524.28. The trade was a 6.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 130,715 shares of company stock worth $4,263,590. Insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ryan Specialty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryan Specialty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on Ryan Specialty to $48 from $44 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside potential. Benzinga report

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on Ryan Specialty to $48 from $44 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside potential. Positive Sentiment: UBS lifted its target to $50 from $52 and reiterated a buy rating, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report

UBS lifted its target to $50 from $52 and reiterated a buy rating, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Ryan Specialty announced that Nirvana will acquire certain assets of its Swedish subsidiary, a transaction that appears to be a limited portfolio change rather than a major companywide shift. Article link

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Further Reading

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