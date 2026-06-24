536 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 536 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDK. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk continues to benefit from the long-term AI storage story, with several articles highlighting that AI is “fundamentally” changing the NAND market and supporting stronger data-center memory demand. Article Title

SanDisk continues to benefit from the long-term AI storage story, with several articles highlighting that AI is “fundamentally” changing the NAND market and supporting stronger data-center memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to continued optimism around SanDisk’s AI-driven pure-play NAND positioning, which has helped fuel a major rerating in the stock. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to continued optimism around SanDisk’s AI-driven pure-play NAND positioning, which has helped fuel a major rerating in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst commentary argues the current selling is mainly profit-taking after a parabolic run in AI memory stocks, suggesting investors are rotating rather than abandoning the sector. Article Title

One analyst commentary argues the current selling is mainly profit-taking after a parabolic run in AI memory stocks, suggesting investors are rotating rather than abandoning the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Another report says the broader memory-stock rally stalled as tech selling spread to new markets and industries, pressuring the group as a whole. Article Title

Another report says the broader memory-stock rally stalled as tech selling spread to new markets and industries, pressuring the group as a whole. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk is being sold along with Micron and Western Digital amid fears of an AI bubble, high AI spending, and rate-hike risks, which are weighing on sentiment for memory-chip stocks. Article Title

SanDisk is being sold along with Micron and Western Digital amid fears of an AI bubble, high AI spending, and rate-hike risks, which are weighing on sentiment for memory-chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: A separate report says Tuesday’s sharp drop was amplified by a Korean market crash that hit memory-chip names across the sector. Article Title

Sandisk Stock Down 13.6%

SNDK opened at $1,963.60 on Wednesday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,474.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.76. The company has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here