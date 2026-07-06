54,094 Shares in SM Energy Company $SM Acquired by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,094 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3,080.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the energy company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 10,461.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,456.72. This trade represents a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. SM Energy had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Mkm raised shares of SM Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on SM Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SM

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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