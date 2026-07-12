5,450 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Bought by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,423,000.

Get MercadoLibre alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $44.39 on Friday, hitting $1,852.22. 406,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,675.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,827.82. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,495.00 and a 1-year high of $2,548.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. MercadoLibre's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2,100.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,050.00 to $1,750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MercadoLibre from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,200.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,255.33.

Get Our Latest Report on MELI

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,505.15. This represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MercadoLibre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MercadoLibre wasn't on the list.

While MercadoLibre currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here