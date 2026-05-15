562,762 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Acquired by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 562,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $25,150,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.20% of Gaming and Leisure Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 412.1% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 130,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,178,421.73. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938. Insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report).

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