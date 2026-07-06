56,886 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,886 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,323 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $117,508.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $896,104.98. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $1,408,258.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 215,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,126. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,990. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $84.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $76.55 and a one year high of $101.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Nasdaq's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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