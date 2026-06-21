5,783 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Bought by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,783 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,057,000.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $2,184.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,191.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,424.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $814.48.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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