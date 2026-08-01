58,470 Shares in Ball Corporation $BALL Acquired by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,429,000 after buying an additional 999,690 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,225,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,742,000 after acquiring an additional 266,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ball by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,999,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 340,677 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ball by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,739,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,057,000 after buying an additional 922,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,521,000 after purchasing an additional 602,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BALL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company's fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Ball's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Further Reading

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