58,678 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14,857.8% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock worth $7,068,777,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,813,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 16,146.5% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 120.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,726 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in PepsiCo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo signed a five-year partnership with Silverstone, expanding its experiential marketing presence and potentially strengthening consumer engagement across its brands. PepsiCo Silverstone partnership

PepsiCo signed a five-year partnership with Silverstone, expanding its experiential marketing presence and potentially strengthening consumer engagement across its brands. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding into refrigerated meals with a chilled soup offering, giving PepsiCo another avenue for growth beyond snacks and beverages. PepsiCo refrigerated meals expansion

The company is expanding into refrigerated meals with a chilled soup offering, giving PepsiCo another avenue for growth beyond snacks and beverages. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is identifying an underserved opportunity in women’s sports nutrition, which could support future innovation and category expansion if translated into new products. PepsiCo women’s sports nutrition opportunity

PepsiCo is identifying an underserved opportunity in women’s sports nutrition, which could support future innovation and category expansion if translated into new products. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is refreshing established brands, including a new Tostitos look and a planned Quaker redesign. The changes could improve relevance, but their financial impact is not yet clear. PepsiCo brand redesigns

PepsiCo is refreshing established brands, including a new Tostitos look and a planned Quaker redesign. The changes could improve relevance, but their financial impact is not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo India removed the word “energy” from Sting packaging ahead of an Indian food-safety deadline. Compliance reduces regulatory risk, although the labeling change could affect the product’s positioning. PepsiCo Sting packaging change

PepsiCo India removed the word “energy” from Sting packaging ahead of an Indian food-safety deadline. Compliance reduces regulatory risk, although the labeling change could affect the product’s positioning. Negative Sentiment: Commentary on the health-conscious beverage market says Coca-Cola has adapted more effectively than PepsiCo, raising concerns about PepsiCo’s competitive position in a strategically important category. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo health trend comparison

Commentary on the health-conscious beverage market says Coca-Cola has adapted more effectively than PepsiCo, raising concerns about PepsiCo’s competitive position in a strategically important category. Negative Sentiment: 7-Eleven launched a $1.99 private-label soda line, increasing price competition for branded soft-drink suppliers such as PepsiCo. 7-Eleven private-label soda launch

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $404,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,080.50. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

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