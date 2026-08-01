60,843 Shares in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,843 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $10,506,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $825,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,443 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $8,728,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of AVY stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day moving average of $171.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $199.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.42. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 7.62%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Key Stories Impacting Avery Dennison

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat estimates: Avery Dennison reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share versus the $2.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.46 billion, above the $2.30 billion forecast. Revenue increased 10.9% year over year, supported by pricing, productivity gains and volume growth. Avery Dennison Q2 earnings report

Avery Dennison reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share versus the $2.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.46 billion, above the $2.30 billion forecast. Revenue increased 10.9% year over year, supported by pricing, productivity gains and volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Materials Group showed strong momentum: Materials Group sales rose 15.9% to approximately $1.80 billion, helping offset a 0.5% decline in Solutions Group sales. Net income increased 8% to $204.1 million, and the company returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases during the first half. Avery Dennison Q2 sales and earnings

Materials Group sales rose 15.9% to approximately $1.80 billion, helping offset a 0.5% decline in Solutions Group sales. Net income increased 8% to $204.1 million, and the company returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases during the first half. Positive Sentiment: Analyst confidence improved: JPMorgan raised its price target from $185 to $190 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 11.5% potential upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces investor optimism following the earnings release. JPMorgan raises Avery Dennison price target

JPMorgan raised its price target from $185 to $190 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 11.5% potential upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces investor optimism following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance supports the bull case but requires execution: Avery Dennison provided full-year 2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.40 to $9.70. The earnings call highlighted continued benefits from pricing and productivity, but investors will monitor whether those gains persist as demand conditions evolve. Avery Dennison earnings and guidance analysis

Avery Dennison provided full-year 2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.40 to $9.70. The earnings call highlighted continued benefits from pricing and productivity, but investors will monitor whether those gains persist as demand conditions evolve. Negative Sentiment: Destocking is a risk: The company flagged possible customer destocking in the second half, which could pressure volumes and temper the earnings momentum reflected in the latest quarter. Solutions Group’s year-over-year sales decline also signals uneven performance across the portfolio. Avery Dennison Q2 earnings analysis

The company flagged possible customer destocking in the second half, which could pressure volumes and temper the earnings momentum reflected in the latest quarter. Solutions Group’s year-over-year sales decline also signals uneven performance across the portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Reported insider activity showed 24 sales and no purchases over the past six months, including substantial selling by senior executives. While insider transactions do not necessarily reflect operating expectations, the imbalance may concern some investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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