61,794 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Acquired by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,794 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,268,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 158.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $126.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.49 and a 1 year high of $144.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,817.20. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $894,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,000. This represents a 20.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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