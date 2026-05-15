622,756 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 622,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,352,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Affirm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Affirm by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,296 shares of the company's stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company's stock.

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More Affirm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Affirm this week:

Affirm Price Performance

Affirm stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 3.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.27 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.63%.The company's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Affirm from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Affirm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,940. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 11.01% of the company's stock.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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