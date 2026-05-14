6,245 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by Sun Financial Inc

Sun Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Sun Financial Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $300.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $256.00 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is $299.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.39. The company has a market cap of $805.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CICC Research started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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