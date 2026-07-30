63,275 Shares in Centene Corporation $CNC Acquired by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered Centene from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Centene from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Key Stories Impacting Centene

Here are the key news stories impacting Centene this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large earnings and revenue beat: Centene reported adjusted EPS of $2.51, versus the roughly $1.09 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $53.58 billion, up 9.9% year over year and well above expectations. GAAP net income was $1.09 billion, compared with a loss in the prior-year quarter. Centene Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Centene reported adjusted EPS of $2.51, versus the roughly $1.09 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $53.58 billion, up 9.9% year over year and well above expectations. GAAP net income was $1.09 billion, compared with a loss in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Profit outlook raised: Management increased 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to above $4.80 and GAAP diluted EPS guidance to above $3.11. Revenue guidance was raised to $193.5 billion-$197.5 billion, reflecting stronger premium and service revenue growth. Centene Raises Annual Profit Forecast

Management increased 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to above $4.80 and GAAP diluted EPS guidance to above $3.11. Revenue guidance was raised to $193.5 billion-$197.5 billion, reflecting stronger premium and service revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Improving medical cost trends: The health benefits ratio improved to 89.6% from 93.0% a year earlier. Commercial results were particularly strong, with a 79.2% ratio, while Medicare also showed improvement. Analysts highlighted margin recovery, cost discipline and better Marketplace performance as key drivers. Centene Stock Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Margin Recovery

The health benefits ratio improved to 89.6% from 93.0% a year earlier. Commercial results were particularly strong, with a 79.2% ratio, while Medicare also showed improvement. Analysts highlighted margin recovery, cost discipline and better Marketplace performance as key drivers. Positive Sentiment: Valuation viewed favorably: Recent commentary argues that CNC may still look inexpensive after its substantial advance, with the earnings recovery potentially supporting further gains. Centene Stock Still Looks Like a Bargain

Recent commentary argues that CNC may still look inexpensive after its substantial advance, with the earnings recovery potentially supporting further gains. Neutral Sentiment: Debt and board changes: Centene announced the partial redemption of $500 million of 2027 notes. It also added Paul J. Diaz to the board following Kenneth Burdick’s retirement. These moves are unlikely to materially change near-term earnings but may signal balance-sheet management and governance transition. Centene Announces Partial Redemption of 2027 Notes

Centene announced the partial redemption of $500 million of 2027 notes. It also added Paul J. Diaz to the board following Kenneth Burdick’s retirement. These moves are unlikely to materially change near-term earnings but may signal balance-sheet management and governance transition. Negative Sentiment: Membership remains a concern: Total at-risk membership declined to 25.885 million, and Medicaid membership softened. Investors appear focused on whether enrollment declines and the Medicaid outlook could limit future revenue growth despite better margins. Centene Back on Track

Total at-risk membership declined to 25.885 million, and Medicaid membership softened. Investors appear focused on whether enrollment declines and the Medicaid outlook could limit future revenue growth despite better margins. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation risk: With CNC near its 52-week high after a 150% run, some investors may be taking profits. Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $66 but maintained a neutral rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $53.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.64 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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