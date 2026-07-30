6,386 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Acquired by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital set a $171.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $236.00 to $178.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of LEU opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $170.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.82. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $142.13 and a 1-year high of $464.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.40%.The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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