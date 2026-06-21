6,484 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,484 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the technology company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $443,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.84 and a 52 week high of $241.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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