6,493 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,088,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock worth $8,438,292,000 after buying an additional 187,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock worth $5,627,669,000 after buying an additional 920,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock worth $3,433,052,000 after buying an additional 84,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,758,000 after acquiring an additional 155,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $324.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.96. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 12,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $4,048,147.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $14,313,399.03. This represents a 22.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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