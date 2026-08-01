652,800 Shares in Talkspace, Inc. $TALK Acquired by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 652,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Groupe la Francaise owned 0.39% of Talkspace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TALK. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Talkspace from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Talkspace has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talkspace

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Charles Reilly sold 55,144 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $287,300.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,057,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,049.75. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company's stock.

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $5.22 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $874.40 million, a PE ratio of 522.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Talkspace had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $61.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. Analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace Profile

Talkspace, Inc NASDAQ: TALK is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company's platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company's core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

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