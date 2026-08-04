66,917 Shares in Carnival Corporation $CCL Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Get Carnival alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carnival

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here