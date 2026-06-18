683 Capital Management LLC Sells 82,000 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Trading Down 1.6%

SNDK opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,366.71 and a 200 day moving average of $791.01. The company has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,167.33.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here