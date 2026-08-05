69,110 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,110 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 882.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 1,605.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $775,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE ORCL opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $114.50 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud AI partnership: Oracle and Alphabet expanded their relationship to integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. Investors view the agreement as evidence that Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and enterprise applications are becoming increasingly relevant to the AI ecosystem. What Is Going on With Oracle Stock on Monday?

Oracle and Alphabet expanded their relationship to integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. Investors view the agreement as evidence that Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and enterprise applications are becoming increasingly relevant to the AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Large backlog supports visibility: Reports highlighted Oracle’s approximately $638 billion backlog, which could provide substantial future revenue if customers proceed with planned AI and cloud deployments. The company also secured a reported 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, reinforcing its government-cloud pipeline. Oracle Inks 10-Year, $7 Billion Contract With DoD

Reports highlighted Oracle’s approximately $638 billion backlog, which could provide substantial future revenue if customers proceed with planned AI and cloud deployments. The company also secured a reported 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, reinforcing its government-cloud pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Additional enterprise adoption: Minor Hotels completed an Oracle OPERA Cloud rollout across 106 properties in 59 countries, while Ontario hospitals expanded adoption of Oracle Health. These wins support Oracle’s recurring cloud and healthcare software businesses beyond AI infrastructure. Minor Hotels Accelerates Global Digital Transformation with Oracle Cloud

Minor Hotels completed an Oracle OPERA Cloud rollout across 106 properties in 59 countries, while Ontario hospitals expanded adoption of Oracle Health. These wins support Oracle’s recurring cloud and healthcare software businesses beyond AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity signals bullish speculation: Traders bought roughly 547,551 Oracle call options, about 61% above typical volume. This may indicate near-term optimism, but it is a sentiment indicator rather than evidence of improving fundamentals.

Traders bought roughly 547,551 Oracle call options, about 61% above typical volume. This may indicate near-term optimism, but it is a sentiment indicator rather than evidence of improving fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Debt and spending concerns remain the principal risk: Oracle is nearing a junk-grade credit rating as it commits heavily to AI infrastructure. The company reportedly plans up to $70 billion in fiscal 2027 capital expenditures, while Big Tech—including Oracle—has about $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease obligations. Investors are questioning whether the backlog will generate enough cash flow to fund this expansion. Oracle Corp Goes for High-Stakes Ratings Gamble in AI Strategy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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