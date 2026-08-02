69,431 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Purchased by First Nebraska Trust Co

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,782,000. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of First Nebraska Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after buying an additional 1,612,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after buying an additional 1,079,970 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14,857.8% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,068,777,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,814,835,000 after acquiring an additional 360,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,090,426 shares of the company's stock worth $4,031,646,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 77.59%.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s price reductions appear to be encouraging consumers to buy more products, potentially supporting volume growth in the second half of 2026. This could help stabilize demand, particularly in North America, where consumers have pushed back against higher prices. PepsiCo Has Gone Practically Nowhere for a Year

PepsiCo’s price reductions appear to be encouraging consumers to buy more products, potentially supporting volume growth in the second half of 2026. This could help stabilize demand, particularly in North America, where consumers have pushed back against higher prices. Positive Sentiment: A reported $22 million ratio call diagonal spread indicates at least one large options trader is positioned for upside ahead of PepsiCo’s third-quarter earnings, potentially improving short-term sentiment. PepsiCo Options Trade

A reported $22 million ratio call diagonal spread indicates at least one large options trader is positioned for upside ahead of PepsiCo’s third-quarter earnings, potentially improving short-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo purchased the low-carbon attributes of green ammonia produced by Envision, supporting its sustainability goals and potentially reducing the emissions profile of fertilizer and manufacturing inputs. The financial impact was not disclosed. PepsiCo Buys Green Ammonia Attributes

PepsiCo purchased the low-carbon attributes of green ammonia produced by Envision, supporting its sustainability goals and potentially reducing the emissions profile of fertilizer and manufacturing inputs. The financial impact was not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: The board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, reinforcing PepsiCo’s income-investment appeal. However, the roughly 4% yield and approximately 78% payout ratio also highlight limited room for error if earnings weaken. PepsiCo Dividend and Brand Strategy

The board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, reinforcing PepsiCo’s income-investment appeal. However, the roughly 4% yield and approximately 78% payout ratio also highlight limited room for error if earnings weaken. Neutral Sentiment: New initiatives focused on women’s health, localized flavors and brand marketing may support long-term innovation, but these reports provide no immediate earnings or guidance changes. PepsiCo also discontinued a product, reflecting portfolio management with limited near-term stock implications. PepsiCo Women’s Health Strategy

New initiatives focused on women’s health, localized flavors and brand marketing may support long-term innovation, but these reports provide no immediate earnings or guidance changes. PepsiCo also discontinued a product, reflecting portfolio management with limited near-term stock implications. Negative Sentiment: Price cuts may boost volume but could pressure revenue growth and profitability. Analysts are also lowering consumer-staples estimates as shoppers resist price increases, raising concerns about PepsiCo’s margins and North American snack demand. Consumer Staples Estimate Outlook

Price cuts may boost volume but could pressure revenue growth and profitability. Analysts are also lowering consumer-staples estimates as shoppers resist price increases, raising concerns about PepsiCo’s margins and North American snack demand. Negative Sentiment: PepsiCo EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares worth about $405,000. The sale was relatively small compared with his remaining holdings, but insider selling can add modestly to investor caution. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $404,666.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,080.50. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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