69,458 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,356,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,072,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 201,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 116,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 117,150 shares of the company's stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key SharkNinja News

Here are the key news stories impacting SharkNinja this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 22.2% year over year to $1.77 billion, exceeding analysts’ $1.65 billion estimate. Earnings reached $1.26 per share versus the $1.11 consensus and $0.97 in the prior-year quarter. SharkNinja Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 22.2% year over year to $1.77 billion, exceeding analysts’ $1.65 billion estimate. Earnings reached $1.26 per share versus the $1.11 consensus and $0.97 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $6.45–$6.55, above the $6.07 analyst consensus, and revenue of $7.4–$7.5 billion, above the $7.2 billion consensus. SharkNinja Raises Outlook After Sales Jump

Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $6.45–$6.55, above the $6.07 analyst consensus, and revenue of $7.4–$7.5 billion, above the $7.2 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Demand was described as broad-based, led by cooking appliances, beauty products and international markets. The earnings beat and improved guidance suggest SharkNinja’s innovation and global expansion initiatives are translating into stronger sales. SharkNinja beats June-quarter views amid hot device sales

Demand was described as broad-based, led by cooking appliances, beauty products and international markets. The earnings beat and improved guidance suggest SharkNinja’s innovation and global expansion initiatives are translating into stronger sales. Neutral Sentiment: The stronger outlook improves earnings visibility, but the shares’ recent advance leaves SharkNinja trading at a relatively demanding valuation, with the provided price-to-earnings ratio near 37.

The stronger outlook improves earnings visibility, but the shares’ recent advance leaves SharkNinja trading at a relatively demanding valuation, with the provided price-to-earnings ratio near 37. Negative Sentiment: Despite robust sales, gross margin declined 30 basis points and adjusted gross margin fell 70 basis points. Net income also decreased 7.0% to $129.8 million, indicating that profitability is not growing as quickly as revenue. SharkNinja Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

SharkNinja Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $182.07 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.12 and a 1-year high of $182.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $167.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

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