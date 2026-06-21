7,112 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Acquired by Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC

Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,112 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Sandisk accounts for approximately 1.8% of Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sandisk by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 176,439 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 246,699 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $1,373,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sandisk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,313 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

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Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $2,184.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 4.87. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,424.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $814.48. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,191.69.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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