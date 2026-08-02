7,445 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Acquired by Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc.

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $144.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $147.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.71%.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Procter & Gamble Given New $170 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup maintained a rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. PG Average Rating of Moderate Buy

Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing innovation, productivity improvements, e-commerce growth and market-share gains to support a consumer recovery. New product and marketing initiatives, including Downy’s premium fragrance campaign, could help reinforce brand strength. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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