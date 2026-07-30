750,000 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $LXRX Purchased by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siren L.L.C. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 44,303,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $69,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 752.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,007,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,315 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,240,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,830,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,246 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $3.10 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.55.

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Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a current ratio of 18.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel medicines through its proprietary genome biology platform. By leveraging large-scale gene knockout libraries, the company identifies potential therapeutic targets and advances them through preclinical and clinical development. Lexicon's approach emphasizes the translation of genetic insights into targeted therapies for a range of human diseases.

The company's most advanced product is telotristat ethyl (sold under the brand name XERMELO), an oral treatment approved for the management of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analog therapy.

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