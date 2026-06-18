7,505 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $4,319,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,002,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $127,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $512.48 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $404.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $835.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD signed a definitive agreement with Rackspace to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, strengthening AMD’s enterprise AI growth story. Article Title

AMD signed a definitive agreement with Rackspace to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, strengthening AMD’s enterprise AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Citi raised AMD to Buy and lifted its target to $575 , citing major GPU sales potential at Meta and a booming agentic AI server CPU market. Article Title

Citi raised AMD to and lifted its target to , citing major GPU sales potential at Meta and a booming agentic AI server CPU market. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein’s “CPU renaissance” note and related price-target hikes reinforced expectations for stronger data-center CPU demand, with AMD seen as a key beneficiary. Article Title

Bernstein’s “CPU renaissance” note and related price-target hikes reinforced expectations for stronger data-center CPU demand, with AMD seen as a key beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s move to address AI memory bottlenecks with its MEXT acquisition and other ecosystem efforts supports the company’s long-term AI platform strategy. Article Title

AMD’s move to address AI memory bottlenecks with its MEXT acquisition and other ecosystem efforts supports the company’s long-term AI platform strategy. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; this is notable but less likely to change the business outlook. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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