7,553 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,553 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $366.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $347.52 on Thursday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $321.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.American Express's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from neutral to strong-buy , which likely boosted investor confidence in the stock’s outlook.

Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from neutral to , which likely boosted investor confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: American Express and Resy, with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, launched a new Restaurant Academy to train restaurant leaders, reinforcing the company’s brand relationships in dining and hospitality. Article Title

American Express and Resy, with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, launched a new to train restaurant leaders, reinforcing the company’s brand relationships in dining and hospitality. Positive Sentiment: American Express expanded its Membership Rewards usefulness by letting U.S. cardholders redeem points through Apple Pay , a move that could improve cardholder engagement and loyalty. Article Title

American Express expanded its Membership Rewards usefulness by letting U.S. cardholders , a move that could improve cardholder engagement and loyalty. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted American Express’s growth, resilience, and long-term appeal , including commentary that the company remains one of Warren Buffett’s oldest stock picks, helping reinforce a premium valuation narrative. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted American Express’s , including commentary that the company remains one of Warren Buffett’s oldest stock picks, helping reinforce a premium valuation narrative. Neutral Sentiment: A fast-company article said Amex wants to help the restaurant industry solve management problems, but it read more like a brand/industry profile than a direct earnings or revenue catalyst. Article Title

A fast-company article said Amex wants to help the restaurant industry solve management problems, but it read more like a brand/industry profile than a direct earnings or revenue catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One note also mentioned a price target increase from BTIG, but the firm kept a sell rating, making the signal mixed rather than clearly positive.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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