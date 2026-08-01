786,749 Shares in Sotera Health Company $SHC Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 786,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,282,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.28% of Sotera Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 1,105.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 922.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.82. Sotera Health Company has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $19.85.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sotera Health's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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