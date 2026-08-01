7G Capital Management LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

7G Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 861.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 5.1% of 7G Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 7G Capital Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. BankChampaign National Association purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 429,529 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 104.6% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial raised Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.60.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company's fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.41 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Attractive valuation and robotaxi optimism: Oppenheimer reportedly views UBER as undervalued for investors seeking growth and shareholder returns. Separately, an analysis argues that fears of robotaxis displacing Uber’s core ride-hailing business are overstated, potentially supporting the stock’s long-term outlook. Uber Viewed as Undervalued Robotaxi Disruption Fears

Oppenheimer reportedly views UBER as undervalued for investors seeking growth and shareholder returns. Separately, an analysis argues that fears of robotaxis displacing Uber’s core ride-hailing business are overstated, potentially supporting the stock’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous-vehicle expansion: Uber and Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority plan to launch autonomous vehicles in the country. The initiative could strengthen Uber’s position in emerging mobility markets and demonstrate progress in integrating robotaxis rather than competing directly with them. Uber Autonomous Vehicles in Saudi Arabia

Uber and Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority plan to launch autonomous vehicles in the country. The initiative could strengthen Uber’s position in emerging mobility markets and demonstrate progress in integrating robotaxis rather than competing directly with them. Positive Sentiment: Uber Eats broadens grocery reach: Partnerships with five regional U.S. grocery chains—including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly—expand local delivery coverage and could increase order frequency and platform engagement. Uber Eats Grocery Expansion

Partnerships with five regional U.S. grocery chains—including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly—expand local delivery coverage and could increase order frequency and platform engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 earnings estimates are the immediate catalyst: Analysts are focusing on bookings growth and other operating metrics—not just revenue and earnings—to assess Uber’s June-quarter performance. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and has issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.78–$0.82, raising the importance of guidance and forward commentary. Analyst Projections for Uber Q2

Analysts are focusing on bookings growth and other operating metrics—not just revenue and earnings—to assess Uber’s June-quarter performance. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and has issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.78–$0.82, raising the importance of guidance and forward commentary. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risks remain significant: Analysts cite tariffs, higher fuel costs and intense competition as threats to margins and demand. DoorDash’s FAA certification for drone delivery could also improve its delivery economics over time, increasing competitive pressure on Uber Eats. Uber Q2 Buy Sell or Hold DoorDash Drone Certification

Analysts cite tariffs, higher fuel costs and intense competition as threats to margins and demand. DoorDash’s FAA certification for drone delivery could also improve its delivery economics over time, increasing competitive pressure on Uber Eats. Negative Sentiment: AI restructuring adds uncertainty: Uber is cutting dozens of jobs as part of an artificial-intelligence restructuring effort. Although the move could improve efficiency, it introduces execution risk and may signal near-term disruption. Uber AI Restructuring

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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